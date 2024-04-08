In loving memory, Tate’ D. Goggles

Tate’ D. Goggles

Heeniiyooti’seet (Walks a Clean Path)

Sunrise: June 2nd, 1974

Sunset: April 5th, 2024

Cremation has taken place in Santa Fe, NM; Thursday April 11, 2024

Family Services to be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Blue Sky Hall, in Ethete, Wy. 11:00 am Interment at Friday Cemetery, close to his Brother. Feast, Give away, and Paint Ceremony to follow at Blue Sky Hall.

Tate’ was born June 2nd in Rapid City, South Dakota. He attended School at The Santa Fe Indian School, Fort Lewis College and graduated with his Associates degree.

Tate’ Goggles enjoyed gathering with all his cousin brother & sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren at our family homes. Tate knew people from all walks of life which made him the person everybody knew. Tate wasn’t afraid to “get down” at any level with the “Killahz”.

Tate’ battled cancer to the last breath.

Tate’ was survived his children Stuart Goggles & Quianna Eustace. Grandchildren Niko Fish, Zaidyn Aragon, Kody Underwood, Evan Tiger. Parents Patrick and Chippa Goggles. Adopted Parents George and Rachel Grant, Dean and Rose Goggles, Gary and Gloria Goggles, Keith and Valerie Ware, Bill Goggles (more like his bro) Cindy Sage (Chet). Sister Particia Goggles (Travis), Willie Goggles(Adene), Jenni RunsCloseToLodge, Gary Antelope, Elena Singer (Rich), Leslie Goggles, Linda Goggles, Kevin Goggles, LeAnne Goggles, White Sun Goggles (Doni), Missy Goggles, Kimberly Goggles (Shawnay). Adopted siblings, Jo Friday, Yolonda Tibbs, Extended Families Iron Eyes-Goggles, Friday’s, Thunder’s, Sage’s and Trosper’s.

Numerous nieces, nephews and other grandchildren. Special Nieces Ashley Trosper and Jourdain Harris, and his special lady friends.

Proceeded in Death by Grandparents Chris and Caroline Goggles, John Emhoolah Jr., Brother Francis Goggles, Sister Cyndee Goggles-Underwood, Adopted parents Keith and Cleo Goggles. Cousins Brad Harris, Tasha Ware.