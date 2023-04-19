Talk in the 10: ‘We are the One-Shot Antelope Hunt’

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

We are the One‐Shot Antelope Hunt

Last month the Board of Directors of Water for Wildlife Foundation approved $75,000 to support wildlife water and habitat projects for 2023.

The One‐Shot Antelope Hunt Organizations would like you to know…The Facts

The One‐Shot Antelope Hunt was begun in 1940. It remains the oldest non‐sponsored hunt in the country.

Money raised for Water for Wildlife® Foundation at the One‐Shot Antelope Hunt

The amount raised at the One‐Shot Antelope Hunt event varies each year. Over the past 3 years, the event alone has averaged $100,000. In addition, Water for Wildlife also raises funding year around for its conservation work. This includes grants, raffles, golf tournaments, sponsorships, Lander Challenge for Charities, general donations and many other fund raisers. The Past Shooters Club members participate in these fund raisers and send in generous donations all year long.

Funds raised at the annual event with auctions, raffles and sponsorships support:

1) Direct “on the ground” water and habitat wildlife conservation projects

2) A joint internship program with Wyoming Game and Fish ($20,000 yearly)

3) Wildlife conservation education and outreach‐Water for Wildlife® Discovery Center, Wyoming Outdoor Weekend, Sinks Canyon Fireside Chats, etc.,

The One‐Shot Antelope Hunt benefits Lander, WY in many ways

The event raises an additional $100,000 yearly from registration fees, membership dues, banquet ticket sales, etc. These proceeds are used to fund the costs of putting on the hunt event and yearly expenses, including supporting a Main Street business and salaries for its employees, thereby allowing the Water for Wildlife Foundation to use the funds it generates for conservation efforts rather than operational expenses.

There are 80 legislatively set aside antelope licenses to be used specifically for the One‐Shot Antelope Hunt. Therefore, if the licenses are not used for the event, they do not go back into the general license draw pool. We estimate that each license brings the Lander community $3,000 in revenue between hotels, airline tickets, dining, shopping, retail sales, etc., This is a direct infusion into the community and the State of Wyoming of $240,000.

The event goes on for 5 days. Almost all things needed for the event are sourced locally. These include printing, catering, venues, ammunition and equipment purchases, entertainment, insurance, etc., This is a direct infusion of another $55,000 into these local businesses.

All total the One‐Shot Antelope Hunt Event contributes approximately $495,000 to Wyoming wildlife conservation, the State of Wyoming and the Lander community.

Water for Wildlife® Foundation accomplishments as of September 1, 2022 are as follows

Water for Wildlife Foundation works to increase viable habitat and wildlife resources in the spirit of conservation and preservation of the hunting heritage.

Water for Wildlife® Foundation has completed 495 water/habitat projects.

Water for Wildlife® with its partners has invested $21,600,000 in these projects with $2,440,000 of direct investment.

We believe the future of wildlife conservation is rooted in education. The Foundation has invested $120,000 for a joint internship with Wyoming Game and Fish. This unique and targeted program was established in 2015. It trains participants in a broad range of wildlife conservation careers. Past interns have gone on to find work in their field as Habitat Biologists, Game Wardens, etc.,

In support of the community we work in, Water for Wildlife invested $250,000 in renovations to create the Wildlife Discovery Center. Admission is free and provides interactive learning about wildlife.

Another $250,000 was invested in the Wyoming Game and Fish Education Center, the Lander Community Center reconstruction, and the Popo Agie River Restoration.

Yearly four $1,000 scholarships are awarded to Fremont County college bound high school students.

A few misperceptions deserve specific clarification:

Myth: The One‐Shot Antelope Hunt consists of wealthy individuals who view it simply as a social event.

Truth: The Lander One‐Shot Antelope Hunt is an event steeped in a rich and lengthy history of bringing together diverse groups of people who believe in western values, sportsmanship, fair‐chase and wildlife conservation. The Hunt directly supports and advances the Water for Wildlife® Foundation’s goal and mission of providing sustainable water/habitat for wildlife throughout the Western United States. Anyone, regardless of means, can be a supporter and member of the One‐Shot Hunt Club. Those who participate in the hunt and those who give so freely of their time and expertise to sustain the hunt and

participate as Past Shooters come from every walk of life. What all share is a deep and abiding interest in promoting hunting and conservation as important traditions essential to and worthy of being handed down for generations.

Myth: Many participants from out of state receive licenses for consecutive years.

Truth: Of the 80 antelope licenses authorized by Wyoming Law, at least 24 are used for new One‐Shot Team Members each year; the remaining licenses are made available to registered Past Shooters or their registered guest as a way to encourage their return to the hunt each year and provide for the continued viability of the Hunt and of the Water for Wildlife® Foundation conservation efforts.

In the spirit of and in support of wildlife conservation in the State of Wyoming:

10% of the allotted and approved 80 licenses were voluntarily relinquished for the 2021 hunt secondary to the present drought

20% of allotted and approved 80 licenses were voluntarily relinquished for the 2022 hunt

secondary to the present drought

A percentage will be relinquished for the 2023 hunt commiserate to the area reduction of licenses by Wyoming Game and Fish Department secondary to extreme winter

The public and all interested in learning more about the history, mission and work of the One‐Shot Antelope Hunt organizations is cordially invited to come visit our Wildlife Discovery Center at 545 Main Street to learn the facts.

Mike Lewis

President

One Shot Antelope Hunt Club

Rick Enstrom

President

One Shot Past Shooters Club

Patrick Wallace

President

Water for Wildlife®Foundation