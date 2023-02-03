Talk in the 10: Wyoming Medicaid Expansion HB80

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

Dear Editor,

I am asking your readers to contact our Representatives in Fremont County and join other Wyoming residents to pass this house bill.

The bill has to presented to the legislators by February 6 to be considered for this year.

HB-80 would offer Medicaid to a never before served population, they are estimating 19,000 citizens of Wyoming.

The program was offered to all states in 2010, it’s federally funded and the feds pay 90% of the cost.

(Traditional Medicaid is only 50% federally funded)

I’m a retired State employee who use to determine eligibility for Medicaid programs.

I would hear horrific stories from residents in need but without those people meeting the limited guidelines, unable to assist them.

Please contact your representatives and urge them to vote yes.

Sarah Penn

Tim Salazar

Thank you,

Debbie Thomas

Riverton