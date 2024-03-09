More

    Sunny, mild, windy conditions in the 10 for Saturday

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, March 9, will be sunny and mild, with clear and partly cloudy conditions tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton advises against any planned burning today due to high winds and fire weather, especially for folks in Natrona County, but gusty winds are also expected for many portions of Fremont County today as well.

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most, with Shoshoni and the South Pass area the outliers at 52 and 31 degrees.

    Lows tonight will be in the 20’s for most.

