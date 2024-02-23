More

    Sunny conditions for Friday; 30+ mph wind gusts likely to the west

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – A dry, upper level disturbance will be tracking northwest to southeast across the area today, February 23 according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, which will increase the pressure gradient somewhat, and result in western winds gusting up to 30 mph this morning.

    Lipson says to expect sunny conditions for the remainder of the day.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that more of the same is in store over the weekend, before the next storm system approaches later on Monday.

    High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and teens.

