Summer Youth Employment Event at Wind River Hotel & Casino

There will be a Summer Youth Employment Event on June 22nd from 9 am-2 pm in the Blue Sky Room at the Wind River Hotel & Casino.

The Summer Youth Program is for youth, ages 16 years and older to participate in to get hands-on experience through various departments at Little Wind Casino, Wind River Hotel & Casino and its other properties.

Please bring all required documents to this event to be considered for hire.

Those who complete the program will be entered in a drawing to win $250 and 4 winners will be drawn!

Please contact Human Resources at the WRHC at 307.857.9441 for additional questions.

Come see what we have to offer, come join our team, and eat lunch!

