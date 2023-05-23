Summer temperatures for most today; afternoon thunderstorms, showers likely

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will once again feel like summer for much of the area today, and there will be more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, which will bring decent rain to some areas.

Thunderstorms will produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

High temperatures will be all over the place today, with Dubois at 68 degrees; Lander, Jeffrey City and Pavillion in the 70s; and Shoshoni and Riverton in the lower 80’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most. h/t NWSR