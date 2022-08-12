Summer fun continues this weekend in Fremont County

Music jams, grand openings, fly-ins, quilt exhibits, buffalo burgers…you won’t be “jaded” by all of the happenings in “The County” this weekend!

Wyoming’s weather has been, well…”predictably unpredictable” lately, but there’s always plenty to see and do, so maybe toss in an umbrella or rain jacket with your chairs and blankets, and enjoy gettin’ out and about. Might be a sprinkle or two, or a stray thunderstorm or few, so be sure to check out County 10’s event calendar and contact the event hosts’ before you head out.

On Friday…

Advertisement

More summer music fun as the Jimmie Bales Music Festival is jammin’ this weekend at Wild Willow Kampground, where musicians are welcome to bring their instruments to join in and jam to bluegrass, country/western, and gospel tunes. Open jam for all ages! There will be mics and amps set up for singers. Bring your own chairs, drinks, and picnic food; RV spots are available (reduced rates for the festival). Contact the very Jimmie Bales himself at 307-851-0051 for more info.

Never Sweat Needlers Quilt Guild is holding their 27th Annual Dubois Quilt Festival this weekend at the Headwaters Art & Conference Center. Special exhibits, raffles to win a quilt, and quilts for sale! The festival is on today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock hounds and collectors will love the 1st Annual Wyoming Jade Festival hosted by the Jeffrey City Volunteer Fire Department this weekend. Wyoming is known for its world-class jade, so here’s an opportunity to take a trek up today or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and browse through all of the polished and uncut jade specimens of all shapes and sizes…and bring the kids; you know how much they love rocks, and these are pretty ones! County 10 Photo – Measuring the Wyoming Jade boulder

Salsa is awesome, and some like it hot…but don’t bring a bag of tortilla chips to this one, as Lincoln Street Bakery is hosting a free Salsa Lesson and Open Dance tonight at Bar 223! Everyone is welcome; no partners required. A preview lesson is from 7-8 p.m., then it’s an open dance. The bar will be open, so whether you come to learn some of those moves, or just watch some dancers set the floor “on fire”, it’ll be a fun time for all!

Latino Outdoors and Wyoming State Parks host the Latino Outdoors Summer Campout at the Sawmill Campground this weekend. Tent camping, a guided hike and cave tour, and other programs and activities are planned. This bilingual (Spanish/English) event is free, but registration is required. Click here for the complete information or contact Angelina Stancampiano at [email protected] or (307) 677-2461.

Advertisement

Beautiful Dubois is hosting the Wind River Photographers Retreat on Friday and Saturday at the National Bighorn Sheep Center. Bill Sincavage and Sandy Zelasko will take you on an adventure through the wonderful Wind River Valley for morning and afternoon photoshoots. For more information and to sign up, visit: bighorn.org/wind-river-retreat

While you’re up there in Dubois…it’s countin’ down to only two more Dubois Friday Night Rodeos, so be sure to round up the folks and fam and head to the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena for that real west, family-friendly rodeo experience! Starts at 7:30, bring cash, pay at the gate. $15 Adults; Kids ages 6-12 $10; 5 and under are free! Call 307-486-2214 or 307-710-7080 for details.

On Saturday…

Get up early for Wyoming’s Third Highway Into Dubois Fly-in & Community Aviation Day today at the Dubois Airport. The Kiwanis pancake breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m. with a Color Guard and Presentation of Colors opening ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m. followed by the Lander Volunteer Pipe & Drum Marching Band. The day’s activities include tethered balloon rides in the Town Park, music by String Theory, games for kids, horse and buggy rides, aviation seminars, and a lot more. Hear all about it on Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with event coordinator Cathy Groves! County 10 photo – Dubois Fly-In

Buy local, eat fresh, feel good! Get out in the fresh morning air and head to your local farmers’ markets! Riverton’s market is in the city hall parking lot from 9-11 a.m; Lander Valley Farmers’ Market is from 9-11:30 a.m. in Lander City Park (I hear they’re featuring shishito peppers today).

Weslake Auctioneers is having an Auction this morning at the Fremont County Fairgrounds this morning. Tools, collectibles, furniture, fishing gear, jewelry, and more. Visit https://westlakeauctioneers.com/ for more information.

It’s finally here! The “Welcome to Wyoming” Party & Grand Opening of Kifaru International at 511 East Sunset in Riverton! Raffles, games and prizes, food/beverages from local vendors and music by the Low Water String Band! Proceeds from the raffles will support the 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation; MFF memberships can be purchased at their website or during the event. Click here for more information about this epic event in Riverton!

It’s Old Time Ranch Day at the Riverton Museum today from 2-4pm where you can learn about and experience life on the ranch….pioneer cooking techniques, roping, branding, rodeo, and more fun activities for the whole family! Make a candle, or some homemade ice cream! Admission is FREE! Snacks available with a donation. Call the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2665 for details.

Seems to be about the “old-timey” today, as the Lander Pioneer Museum presents Gold Panning Day today from 1-3 p.m. Learn all about gold panning along Baldwin Creek on the museum grounds, the way the early miners did it in the gold fields of the West. Weigh your treasures and store your gold in your very own bag that you design! $5 per person, but register in advance for this popular event, as there is a limit of 15 participants!

Support our Dubois firefighters (and come hungry!) at the 65th Annual Dubois Volunteer Fire Department Buffalo BBQ from 4-7 p.m. at Dubois Town Park on Bighorn Lane. Buffalo roast and burgers, sides, and beverages will be served. Tickets are $25 for adult and $15 for kids. 5 and under are FREE!

Take me out to the ballgame! The annual “Phiferfest” Memorial Baseball Tournament & Music Fest goes from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lander City Park. Eternal Reality starts metal-rockin’ the stage at 8 p.m.

R-Recreation’s Movie in the Park had to be rescheduled (due to last time’s “predictably unpredictable” weather) so let’s try it again! Tonight’s showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” starts at 8:30 p.m. in Riverton City Park. Bring your chairs and favorite movie snacks!

Check out the County 10 events calendar for these and more activities happening in Fremont County, and do a sneak peek into the coming weeks!

You can post your events on County 10! Click on “+Add Event” in the right sidebar and sign up on CitySpark!