Coffee Time: Listen in for details on Wyoming’s Third Highway Into Dubois Fly-in & Community Aviation Day

(Lander, WY) – On today’s show, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea chatted with Cathy Groves, the volunteer event coordinator for Wyoming’s Third Highway Into Dubois Fly-in & Community Aviation Day, happening this weekend.

While there will be activities throughout the week that coincide with the Aviation Day (which you can hear about in the interview), the main event will be this Saturday, August 13, starting at 6:30 AM at the Dubois Airport (100 Airport Rd.), and will go until about 1:00 PM.

Groves filled us in on what we can expect from the day’s activities, which include a Kiwanis pancake breakfast starting at 6:30 AM, tethered balloon rides in the Town Park, music from String Theory, games for kids, horse and buggy rides, aviation seminars and much more.

The opening ceremony and Color Guard and Presentation of Colors by the VFW Post 10056 is then scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM, followed by music from the Lander Volunteer Pipe & Drum Marching Band, Taylor Pattison performing the National Anthem, and a welcome/proclamation from Dubois Mayor John Meyer.

To hear more about the Aviation Day and events leading up to it, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Groves below.

