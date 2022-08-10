Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Hi everyone let’s say Hello to Sally. She is this weeks vendor of the week for the Saturday Farmers Market. She is going to have fresh and dried herbs, onions, salad greens, rhubarb, potatoes, broccoli, squash, and other seasonal produce. Make sure you come to the Saturday Farmers Market 9-11 at the Riverton City hall parking lot and say Hi to her.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the City Hall parking lot! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.