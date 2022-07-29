Whatshappening: Wyoming’s Third Highway into Dubois, Fly-in & Community Aviation Day, Aug. 13th

TOWN OF DUBOIS to hold Wyoming’s ‘Third Highway Into Dubois’ Fly-In & Community Aviation Day at the Dubois Municipal Airport on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.

Dubois, WY – Dubois Municipal Airport will welcome the public to its 3rd annual Community Aviation Day on Saturday, August 13th from 6:30 am to 1:00 pm. A variety of aircraft will be on display and visitors will have an opportunity to see them up close and learn about them from the pilots who fly them and the specialists who maintain them. The event is free and open to all and is being presented by the Town of Dubois. Dubois Municipal Airport

Top Gun Sponsor – Fremont Motors Dodge and Jeep of Lander

Up, Up & Away Sponsors – (Hot Air Balloon events to be held at Town Park): – Big Wind River Float Trips & Fly Fishing (Friday. 8/12 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.) and Wyoming Community Bank (8/13 from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m.) – Weather Permitting!

Touch ’n’ Go Sponsor – Justus Jacobs – State Farm Insurance

Wheels Up Sponsor – Wind River KOA Holiday

Many other local Dubois businesses have also contributed to this event to help bring entertainment and support military presence.

“We hope the public will come and share the adventure of flying with us,” said Cathy Groves, Volunteer Coordinator for the event. “This is a chance to view the world of pilots who fly for business or family transportation, personal challenge, career development, or just plain fun. The day’s event will be an exciting opportunity for everyone, especially for young people and older ones who have occasionally thought about learning to fly. It will be a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the airport’s role in the community, as well as experience the excitement of aviation firsthand.”

Pilots from all over Wyoming and neighboring states are invited to fly in for the morning’s activities. A Safety Seminar is scheduled and WINGS credit will be given to those who participate. Prizes will be awarded for OLDEST PILOT, YOUNGEST PILOT, PILOT WHO FLIES THE FARTHEST TO GET THERE…PILOT WHO ARRIVES THE EARLIEST.

Any pilot wanting to spend one night or the weekend in Dubois and/or visit the National Museum of Military Vehicles NMMV.org should contact Cathy at 303-250-5155 to help arrange for lodging, and transportation from the airport to the museum, etc.

Kiwanis Club of Dubois will offer a ‘Flying FlapJack’ pancake breakfast, complete with all the accompaniments, including High-Octane Coffee. A food truck or two will serve up yummy lunch and snack items to get you through the rest of the day.

The KidZone area will offer a variety of activities and games for young people.

Youth from ages 8-17 can sign up to take a free airplane ride, the Young Eagles program sponsored by EAA. Parent authorization will be required. The flights will occur early on Sunday morning, the day after the event.

Other activities include a Pilot ‘Poker Run’ Challenge – featuring stops at 5 different Wyoming airports during the week preceding the event

Aviation companies have been invited to showcase their products and services; non-profit organizations from Dubois will also be on hand to promote their causes. All will be given complimentary booth space. Contact 303-250-5155 for space availability.

So, rise early on Saturday, Aug 13th, and head on out to the Dubois Municipal Airport for pancakes and a morning of aviation appreciation.

For more information on the event OR to volunteer, please contact Cathy Groves, Volunteer Event Coordinator at 303-250-5155.