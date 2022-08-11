Local Food. It’s a Community Thing. 

Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
Sponsored by Central Wyoming College

Everyone eats, the how is up to us.

Wyoming-grown food depends on us. The state-wide Eatwyoming.com local food hub is a network of Wyomingites supporting Wyomingites. Small businesses, such as The Kinnear Store, across the Cowboy State, serve as places for farmers and ranchers to drop off their locally grown food products for the Eat Wyoming drivers to pick up and transport to customers. Customers choose to pick up their online ordered items at the pick-up locations or home delivery. 

Stop in at the Kinnear store for a cold one to show your community support! And, buy your own locally grown through www.eatwyoming.com, at your farmers’ market (click here for Fremont farmers’ markets), or directly from your neighboring farmers and ranchers. Food, along with many Wyoming things, shows how we’re a small town with long streets!

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.