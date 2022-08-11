Local Food. It’s a Community Thing. 

Everyone eats, the how is up to us.

Wyoming-grown food depends on us. The state-wide Eatwyoming.com local food hub is a network of Wyomingites supporting Wyomingites. Small businesses, such as The Kinnear Store, across the Cowboy State, serve as places for farmers and ranchers to drop off their locally grown food products for the Eat Wyoming drivers to pick up and transport to customers. Customers choose to pick up their online ordered items at the pick-up locations or home delivery.

Stop in at the Kinnear store for a cold one to show your community support! And, buy your own locally grown through www.eatwyoming.com, at your farmers’ market (click here for Fremont farmers’ markets), or directly from your neighboring farmers and ranchers. Food, along with many Wyoming things, shows how we’re a small town with long streets!