Summer backpacking expedition for middle school students with CWC Lander & Alpine Science Institute

Lander, Wyo. – This summer, Central Wyoming College Lander and Alpine Science Institute will host a week-long camp for middle school students that includes a three-day backpacking trip in the Wind River Mountains!

Camp Popo Agie is a week-long camp for students entering the 6th – 8th grades. The camp will take place July 16 – 22 at the CWC Alpine Science Institute. Campers will take on outdoor rock climbing, mountain biking, canoeing, fly fishing, painting on canvas, and archery. The camp will conclude with a three-night backpacking adventure in the Wind River Range, where campers will learn to set up a camp, cook for themselves, map skills and Leave No Trace© practices. This camp will be a taste of many outdoor activities and an immersive experience that will make a deep imprint on campers, leaving them with lasting skills and confidence they can transfer to all aspects of their lives.

The camp will be led by CWC Outdoor Education and Leadership Adjunct Instructor and Senior NOLS Instructor, Stacy Wells. Stacy has over 20 years of experience teaching and leading students in the outdoors. Additional camp support will be provided by students in the Outdoor Education and Leadership and Outdoor Recreation programs at CWC Lander and Alpine Science Institute.

Now in its ninth summer, Camp Popo Agie was the first outdoor recreation community education program geared toward youth offered at CWC Lander and the Alpine Science Institute. It is now part of a full lineup of summer classes and camps for K-12 students. To see the full summer schedule or to register for Camp Popo Agie or any other summer offerings, please visit: https://www.cwc.edu/lander/lander-community-enrichment/

Partial and full scholarships are for this camp. Please contact CWC Lander at 307-332-3394 or [email protected] for more information.