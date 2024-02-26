Suite talk: Hampton Inn & Suites with Ryan Preston, GM, guaranteed giggles included

(Riverton, WY)- Welcome back, folks! It’s your host, Charene Herrera, alongside the fantastic Owen Sweeney from the Lander Chamber of Commerce, and we’re thrilled to dive into another fantastic episode of The Lander Biz Show on “The County 10 Podcast”. Picture this: a sleepy Hampton Inn, a local gem undergoing an incredible transformation. But this isn’t just any makeover – Ryan Preston spills the beans on the grand plans and the whirlwind 3-month renovation that’s bound to leave you amazed.

But here’s the cherry on top: amidst the laughter and the sound of drills, Ryan and I share some absolutely hilarious hotel tales that are sure to leave you in stitches. From unexpected guests to behind-the-scenes antics, these stories are pure comedy gold.I had to laugh at my own embarrassing moment from my days as an 18-year-old working in the hotel industry. It’s a cringe-worthy confession, but hey, we all have our moments!

Of course, a big shout-out to Owen Sweeney, our ever-charming co-host with the Lander Chamber of Commerce, who has a deep passion for helping businesses in Fremont County. Also giving some love to Jerika and Anna for joining the show! These beautiful ladies keep things moving and fun at the hotel.

Advertisement

So, get ready, folks, because “The Lander Biz Show” is about to take you on a wild ride through the world of hotel renovations and hilarious hijinks. Trust me, you won’t want to miss a single moment!

County 10 had a great article going over some of the remodel with rendersing included. Check it out here.