    Student of the Week Roundup: March 4th through March 8th

    Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here.

    Student of the Week Nominations March 4-8

    Elaina Washakie-IronEyes/ Ashgrove Elementary
    Wyatt McFarland/ Shoshoni Junior High
    Sealey Morton/ RHS
    John Hull/ RMS
    Ella Stanbury/ LVHS
    Taralee Clawson/ Willow Creek Elementary
    Bowen Jacobs & Gannon Gustafuson/ Gannett Peak
    Cody Metzger/ Dubois High School
    Ashreen Jeanette Caballas/ Jackson Elementary
    Madison Woody/ Pathfinder High School
