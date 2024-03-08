Student of the Week Roundup: March 4th through March 8th County 10 March 8, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here. Student of the Week Nominations March 4-8 Elaina Washakie-IronEyes/ Ashgrove Elementary Wyatt McFarland/ Shoshoni Junior High Sealey Morton/ RHS John Hull/ RMS Ella Stanbury/ LVHS Taralee Clawson/ Willow Creek Elementary Bowen Jacobs & Gannon Gustafuson/ Gannett Peak Cody Metzger/ Dubois High School Ashreen Jeanette Caballas/ Jackson Elementary Madison Woody/ Pathfinder High School Advertisement Related Posts Coroner rules February 19 Riverton death as homicide County 10 Staff - Today in the 10 | March 8, 2024 County 10 - 2024 Mascot Challenge: Championship time! Wolverines Vs. Panthers Pathfinder High School student of the week: Madison Woody Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Ashreen Jeanette Caballas Shoshoni High School student of the week: Dylan Sessions Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!