Stolen blank titles were not from Fremont County, Clerk’s Office reports

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Clerk’s Office has issued the following press release in regards to WYDOT’s recent announcement that 500 blank titles had been stolen from an undisclosed Wyoming county.

“There have been questions about the stolen Wyoming Titles and whether they were stolen from the Fremont County Clerk’s Office. I have reviewed our inventory of blank title stock (which are under lock and key, camera and limited access) and we have all inventory that we have purchased and these were NOT stolen from Fremont County.”

The Clerk’s Office shared these tips for good vehicle purchasing:

Make sure you see the title to the vehicle you are going to purchase—don’t take their word that they have it.

Ask to see the title and then physically check your vehicle to make sure your title matches the VIN on your vehicle.

If you have questions about any title that you encounter that just doesn’t look right, please feel free to call us at 307-332-2405 or bring it in for us to look at.