State shooting complex task force to meet Friday in Cody; sign up by 5 p.m. Thursday to testify remotely

The Wyoming Legislature’s State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in the Pitchfork Room of the West Park Hospital at Cody Regional Health, 707 Sheridan Ave. in Cody.

The agenda includes a discussion of potential governance structures for a future state shooting complex.

The task force will also hear an update on the letters of intent they plan to request from communities interested in hosting the complex.

Finally, the task force will consider methods they could use to score the official proposals that will be requested at a later date from communities interested in hosting the complex.

Friday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the legislature’s YouTube channel.

There will be opportunities for public comment during the meeting, and “a limited number of participants can sign up to provide public comment virtually,” according to the meeting description.

Those who intend to comment virtually need to fill out a public comment form and ensure they receive the Zoom invite from the Legislative Service Office in order to testify, the description states.

The deadline for people to sign up to provide virtual testimony is 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, but the meeting description also states that the chairs of the meeting may accept testimony after that deadline at their discretion “if it is in the best interest of the work of the committee.”

For more information or to request special accommodations to attend the meeting call the LSO at (307) 777-7881.

Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, is a member of the task force.