Mayoral appointments, Citizen of the Year report on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes a public hearing for a third-reading ordinance on street closures.

The council will also consider approving:

-a consumption permit for Lindy Linn

-lease agreements

-mayoral appointments

At the end of the meeting, the council will hear reports from the police and public works departments, and from Mayor Joel Highsmith, who will discuss the state shooting complex and Citizen of the Year.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.