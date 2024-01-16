Squaw – Baldwin Creek Loop Strategic Plan Open House

Fremont County is kicking off a strategic planning process for the Squaw-Baldwin Creek Loop. This plan will review Squaw Creek and Baldwin Creek roads from the city limits of Lander to their connection point. The planning process will seek to understand land use priorities, changes in vehicular and pedestrian traffic, natural constraints, and community preferences to produce a conceptual direction for the corridor.

A vital part of the planning process is public involvement, which includes both in-person and virtual engagement opportunities. Please join us and learn about the project and provide your feedback on the future of the corridor! If you are interested in the Squaw-Baldwin Creek Loop plan to attend the public meetings, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzbbbms. Location: Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive , Lander, WY Date: Tue 1/16/24 4:30pm to 8:00pm