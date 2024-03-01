Spring Has Sprung for Adults at the Lander Library!

We’re getting in the spring spirit early here at the library and we’ve got lots of events going on for our Adult patrons over the next few months, check out what’s happening below:

Good Stewards of the Earth Series

Our Good Stewards of the Earth series is back for its second year this March and April! We’re kicking off the series with Guardians of the Garden, a salsa-from-scratch themed seed-starting workshop in collaboration with Meadowlark Market & Kitchen and CWC on March 11th.

Next, work on honing your at-home urban jungle skills at our House Plants 101 workshop on April 8th.

Finally, we’ll learn to master the art of bookbinding and upcycling repurposed materials in collaboration with Rebound during our Reduce, Reuse, Upcycle workshop on April 29th!

All workshops will be located at the Lander Library’s Conference Rooms A&B at 6 PM.

Seed Library

The seed library is back for the spring! Stop by to grab some seeds and get a jump on this year’s planting, or donate and share some seeds. Learn more about the seed library here.

Met Opera

The Met Opera is treating patrons to TWO live presentations in March! Join us in the Carnegie on March 9th for La Forza Del Destino at 10 AM and Roméo et Juliette on March 23rd at 10:55 am. April offers the second to last feature of the season with a presentation of La Rondine on the 20th at 10:55 am.

Stop by the front desk, check out our events page on our website, or give us a call at 332-5194 for more details on any of our events this spring!