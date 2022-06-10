Speed trials results from June 4

(Shoshoni, WY) – The second Crossroads of Wyoming Speed Trials of 2022 happened on June 4 in Shoshoni. This round included 32 participants with nine classes.

A new track record was set at this event. Larry Paxton, of Worland, hit 127 MPH with his 1966 Chevy. He was also the recipient of the People’s Choice Award.

Below are the results:

Super Street: Larry Paxton, 1966 Chevy, Worland, 127 MPH; 2nd Eleazar Caballero, 1966 Chevy, Casper 116 MPH

Super Stock: Bobby Cornell, 1958 Chevy, Shoshoni, 101 MPH; 2nd Charlie Flores, 1968 Chevy, Idaho Falls Idaho, 99 MPH

2000+: David Haslam, 2001 Pontiac, Riverton, 81 MPH; 2nd Rob Harnelina, 2002 Pontiac, 75 MPH

1972-99: Brian Robinson, 1980 Chevy, Lander, 69 MPH; Riley Stark, 1999 Ford, Riverton, 69 MPH

Pre-72: Charles Dewitt, 1971 Pontiac, Shoshoni, 95 MPH; 2nd Harry Miller, 1967 Pontiac, 45 MPH

EV: Michael Patterson, 2018 Tesla, Riverton, 96 MPH; 2nd Patrick Lawson, Rivian, Riverton, 94 MPH

SUV 6 Cylinder: Ken Cundall, Ford, Shoshoni, 64 MPH

Diesel Truck: Zaden Root, 2007 Dodge, Arapahoe, 77 MPH; 2nd, Ed Simcox, 2014 GMC, Riverton 75 MPH

4 Cylinder: Nick Stover, 1994 Acura, Riverton, 93 MPH; 2nd Rocky Schmelzle, 1995 Honda, Riverton, 90 MPH

The next race is scheduled for Sunday, July 17th. Pre-registration will be available online in the coming weeks.