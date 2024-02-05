Only 30 tickets left to Special Olympics Riverton’s biggest fundraiser of the year

(Riverton, WY) – It’s time to put on those dancin’ shoes and get ready for the Special Olympics Riverton annual Steak Dinner, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at St. Margaret’s Gym. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets are $50 and corporate tables are available for $750 or $1,000 (see details on the flyer below). Call Lori Sanders at (307) 840-2120 for tickets and tables.

All proceeds stay local and benefit the Riverton program. These funds help purchase uniforms, equipment, and provide transportation and lodging to Area and State Games. It costs approx. $230 per athlete, per season to go to Area Games and then again to go to State Games. Funds raised also help pay any facility rental fees for practice and additional expenses the athletes may incur when competing.

This year’s Steak Dinner will include music provided by DJ on Wheels, emcee and auctioneer Cameron Cuttlers, a cash bar provided by Bar 10, and more.

Donations for the live and silent auctions are also being sought. All donations are tax-deductible. If you would like to donate, please call one of the numbers listed at the bottom of the flyer.

“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” – Special Olympics

In full disclosure, County 10’s Amanda Fehring is on the Riverton Special Olympics Management Team.

