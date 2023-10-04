Sonharvest Seasons of Riverton makes list of best pumpkin patches in Wyoming

(Riverton, WY) – Animal and outdoor website a-z-animals.com recently compiled a list of “the 7 Best Pumpkin Patches in Wyoming to Embrace the Fall Season,” and Sonharvest Seasons Corn Maze & Pumpkins of Riverton made the cut.

Located at 21 Two Valley Rd., Sonharvest is currently open, with the pumpkin patch hours running daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and the Raspberry patch from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tues. – Sat., 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sundays.

Here’s what the website had to say about Sonharvest:

“Sonharvest Seasons Corn Maze & Pumpkins makes this list because of their pumpkin patch, raspberry patch, and corn maze. Moreover, it is a place where you can come buy freshly grown pumpkins while also exploring other activities to do.

“You can have your selection of pumpkins. Then, you can try some winter squash. There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from. In addition to that, there is also cool hand-crafted art to choose from when visiting this pumpkin patch. It is the best pumpkin patch in Riverton and one you cannot miss.

“One of the best appeals to this pumpkin patch is the corn maze. Hence, people love to come to this pumpkin patch to embrace the adventure where they might encounter a scarecrow. This maze is great for both adults and children and highlights one of the best pumpkin patches in Wyoming.”

For more information on Sonharvest, either email [email protected], or call 307-856-6616.

The Green Acres Corn Maze in Casper took the top spot, and you can check out the full list here.