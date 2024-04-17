Solo Salon Opens in New Lander Location

Get ready for a fresh look and location for Lander’s Solo Salon!

Owned by the talented Shellby Gustafson, Solo Salon offers a unique blend of services designed to make you feel confident and beautiful.

With almost a decade of experience, Gustafson takes pride in expertise in a range of specialty services. She is certified in the installation of Bello Haven hair extensions, the perfect solution for adding volume, length, or the color you’ve been looking to try.

Her unique talents include professional lash services, and she is truly an artist in synthetic dread installation. Well seasoned from men’s cuts to facial waxing, Shellby stays busy, but is truly passionate in using her talent to boost each of her customers’ confidence.

Solo Salon isn’t just about the services.

Gustafson takes pride in creating a welcoming environment where her clients are a dedicated part of her life, ensuring that each one feels amazing as they walk out the door.

The Salon’s new and convenient home is located at 820 Main St in Lander, with regular hours Monday through Friday from 8:15 am to 3:00 pm.

So whether you’re looking for a classic cut, a dramatic extension makeover, or a touch-up on your lashes, Solo Salon has you covered. Find Shellby on Facebook to see her work!

Sponsored post paid for by Solo Salon.