Snowfall chances released for incoming spring storm

(Fremont County, WY) – I don’t know about you, but I’ve been receiving snowstorm alerts on my phone all day about the incoming spring storm expected to hit Monday and Tuesday.

As much as I’d like for it to be an April Fools’ Day joke, it’s not looking like it is because the National Weather Service in Riverton just released the snowfall chances for the storm.

According to the latest predictions, most of the county is expected to see at least six inches of snow, while some areas could see upwards of 12 inches. Check out the graphic below; click to enlarge it.

h/t NWSR
