    Snow, wind expected for this Sunday

    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – “A weather system will pass through today into tonight, with snow and wind accompanying it,” the National Weather Service in Riverton said. “Minor impacts are expected. Temperatures will not warm much this afternoon as skies will remain mostly cloudy.”

    Lander is expected to see the most snow in the 10 at 3-5″ expected, while Dubois could only see up to trace amounts. Check out the graphic below for the expected snowfall through Monday morning, and maximum wind gusts through 11 p.m. tonight.

    h/t NWSR
