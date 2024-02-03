Snow spreads eastward today; rain mixed with freezing temps makes for slick roads

(Fremont County, WY) – “Snow spreads eastward today with some rain and rain/snow mix in the lower valleys in the afternoon,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “This will turn to snow overnight into Sunday as it tapers off later in the day.”

The Wind River Range across South Pass City and Jeffrey City are all under a Winter Weather Advisory. Check the graphic below for expected snowfall in your area.

Rain is mainly falling this morning across Fremont County, and freezing temperatures at the surface have made way for some slick spots out on the roads, NWSR advises.

h/t NWSR