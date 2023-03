(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow showers will redevelop over western areas today, gradually ending this evening.

Gusty winds are to be expected for many areas, with Dubois, South Pass and Jeffrey City set to get 30-40+ mph winds.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 20’s and upper teens.

