(Fremont County, WY) – “Light snow will fall throughout the day today, with periods of heavier snow at times,” according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Tonight temperatures will plummet, with many seeing lows ranging from the -10s to -20s. The bitter cold will stay in place for the remainder of the weekend.”

Check out the video update on the snow and cold weather below. h/t NWSR

For the latest weather updates, click here.

