Snow dissipates this morning; moderate temps expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – “Snow showers dissipate this morning with lingering showers into the afternoon across northern WY,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Temperatures will begin to moderate as skies clear gradually through the day. Winds increase today, becoming gusty for parts of Sweetwater, Fremont, and Natrona Counties.”

Highs today range from 24 degrees in South Pass City to 40 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for the highs in your area and the expected maximum wind gusts through this evening. h/t NWSR