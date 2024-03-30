More

    Snow didn’t damper the 2024 Shoshoni Easter Egg Hunt

    Amanda Fehring
    Kiddos were lining up in the snow (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Shoshoni, WY)—Little coats, hats, and gloves. An Easter egg hunt in Wyoming wouldn’t be complete without snow. However, this didn’t deter the kids from the annual Shoshoni Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Wind River Masonic Lodge and the Shoshoni Recreation District #24.

    Just before 10 a.m., a line on the sidewalk to the Shoshoni Elementary playground began to form. The kids were divided into age groups, and the very little ones were the first through the gate to get to their designated hunt area.

    The Easter Bunny also made a surprise visit today.

    Once the gate opened to the next age levels, the hunt was on.

