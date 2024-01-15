Snapped: Sunrise sundogs

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Nessa Standing Rock and Patryce Stephenson captured the sunrise today, Jan. 15, which included a sundog around it.

“Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means ‘with the sun,'” according to the National Weather Service.