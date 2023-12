A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Wyoming Indian Youth Basketball Team had a perfect season, and that season was rounded out on December 1, when they became the WRCAA Champions.

The championship game was played against the Arapahoe Falcons. The final score was 54-16 in favor of the Lady Chiefs.

They finished the season 10-0.

Congratulations! 🎉🏀