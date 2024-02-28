Smiles: Whiteplume, Hernandez received WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards Tuesday

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – River Whiteplume and Josiah Hernandez were presented with WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards during the school board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Presenting the awards was Fremont County School District #25 Board Trustee Jody Ray.

They received the awards for “their exemplary conduct and good sportsmanship shown during the Riverton vs. Kelly Walsh basketball game held on February 13, 2024.”

“Sportsmanship is a goal that all of our coaches and athletes should have as they participate in activities,” Ray continued. “And I am pleased to hear and our board is pleased to hear that our students and coaches understand the true meaning of participation and would like to extend congratulations to River and Josiah.