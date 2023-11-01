Smiles: St. Margaret’s Catholic School students help repair playground equipment after vandalism

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – Students at St. Margaret’s Catholic School in Riverton rallied together to help repair playground equipment that was vandalized, according to a post shared on the school Facebook page on November 1st.

“Unfortunately, we came to school this morning to find that our playground had been vandalized last night,” the post states.

“Fortunately, our students have big hearts and ready hands. They did not dwell on the negative, and many of them asked about a hundred times if they could help put it back together after the situation was addressed.”

The post goes on to share that the students who helped are not even the ones who use the affected equipment, “so they did not do it for themselves.”

“In this way, our students were living models of humility, mercy, and pureness of heart, and what perfect timing considering that, today, we focus on the Beatitudes and on the examples of the saints.”

Way to go, St. Margaret’s Catholic School students!