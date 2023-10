A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – The 8th-grade volleyball team competed in Powell this past weekend.

They defeated Lander and Powell to make it to the championship game, where they defeated Lovell in a hard-fought battle.

“Congratulations on a fantastic season 14-1,” shared coach Michelle Luoma.

Way to go, ladies! 🏐🏐🏐