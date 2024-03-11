Smiles: RHS Speech and Debate team won State; prepping for Nationals in Iowa

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

Riverton Speech and Debate team wins State again! The Team has won State seven times in the last eight years (they don’t talk about the online COVID year). The team took 17 competitors to Cheyenne to compete in Wyoming State Speech and Debate. The first place champions were offered $100 scholarships to LCCC.

They had excellent success with the following individuals winning:

Ayana Mejorado was the Congressional Debate champion and also won the Best Congressional Chair and Best Legislation awards. Ayana was also a 3A champion with partner Taylee Olson in Cross Examination Debate.

Taylee not only excelled in Cross Examination debate but she progressed to semifinals in Informative Speaking.

Ashtin Griffin was tournament champion with Aquinnah Wiblemo in Duo and Griffin was 2nd place in 3A in Humorous Interpretation.

Aquinnah Wiblemo was also on stage in Program Oral Interpretation, taking 3rd place in 3A.

Maya McLaughlin was the Humor champion. She also shared 2nd place in 3A in Duo with partner Cody Heard.

Jacob Castro impressed all by being the 3A champion in Informative Speaking while Riley Walker was 3rd place in 3A in Informative Speaking.

Jacob Castro was also awarded the Student Ambassador award which is a prestigious award given to a student who embodies the ideal values of a speech and debate student. With this award came a $100 scholarship to his chosen university.

Adriyanna Potter took 2nd place overall in Program Oral Interpretation.

Advancing to semifinals was Sidney Ward in Dramatic Interpretation.

Royce Hancock progressed to Semis in Congressional Debate.

Other members of the 2024 State team were: Megan Nguyen, Arlo Urbigkit, Austyn Chitwood, Samuel Pierson, Qwanell Davis, and William Stewart.

The team is now preparing and fundraising for Nationals in June which will be held in Des Moines, Iowa.