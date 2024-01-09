Smiles: RHS 2024 All-State Cheerleaders announced

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton High School had five cheerleaders selected for 2024 All-State, including Anthia Hall, Emma Gantenbien, Ellanie Forbis, Katelynn Lemley and TaiLynne Keyes.

Out of 22 in 3A, five came from RHS, according to a Facebook post on the RHS Cheer page.

h/t RHS Cheer

“Proud of ALL our cheerleaders, it’s a true team sport & one doesn’t shine without the support of their team. Go Big Red!” the post goes on to say.

The State Cheer and Dance Competition takes place on Jan. 26 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.