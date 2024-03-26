Smiles: Next Level Gymnastics had 6 state champions, earned 2 3rd place team trophies last week; regionals next

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – The 2023/2024 Wyoming State Gymnastics Championships were held in Lander last week, March 22-23.

37 gymnasts from Next Level Gymnastics competed in the championships, according to head coach Sarah Hutchison. Those 37 gymnasts make up the NLG Xcel Bronze, Xcel Silver, Xcel Gold, Xcel Platinum and Xcel Diamond teams.

The Xcel Bronze Team and the Xcel Gold Team both took home 3rd place team trophies.

NLG also had 6 State Champions at the State meet, who are as follows.

For the Bronze Team:

Addisyn Anderson, (Jr. A Division), Addisyn Placed First on Bars scoring a 9.475, 1st on Floor scoring a 9.65 & 1st in the All Around, scoring a 37.425

Blakely Hawker, (Jr. A Division), 1st place on Beam scoring a 9.3

Lainey Vaughn (Junior C Division) 1st Place on Bars scoring a 9.625

For the Silver Team:

Alivia Lee, (Senior A Division) Placed 1st on Bars, scoring a 9.625, 1st on Beam Scoring a 9.475 and 1st in the All Around scoring a 37.075

For the Gold Team:

Kaeli Hancock (Junior B Division) took 1st place on Bars scoring a 9.6

Brenna Sandlian (Senior A Division) took 1st place on Bars scoring a 9.5 and 1st place on Floor Scoring a 9.525

Regional Championships are held for the Gold, Platinum & Diamond teams in Colorado and Texas each year. Every gymnast on the NLG Gold, Platinum & Diamond Team qualified to attend regionals by scoring a minimum of a 34.00 All Around Score at the State meet this last weekend.

NLG is located at 29 Country Acres Road. NLG was founded in 2018 by Sarah & Michal Hutchison, the owners and head coaches. Assistant Coaches for NLG are Jeremy Hanson, Tara Cottrill & Abbigail Vaughn.

NLG can be found on Facebook and www.nextlevelgymnasticswy.com.