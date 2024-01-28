Smiles: Local kiddo selected as 2024 Jr. Musher

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – This year, 8-year-old Emberly Despain was selected to represent Riverton as a Jr. Musher for the 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race, which is currently underway.

“It’s been a ton of fun,” noted mom Kirbie Despain.

Emberly got to spend time with musher Charlie Connor from Loon Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As far as her favorite thing about being a Jr. Musher goes, Emberly said, “Meeting Charlie, my musher, and getting to meet and pet the dogs. I love animals, so being able to ride on the sled with the dogs was the best day ever!”

“One of the requirements is community service, and she is very excited to come to PAWS in town and help with the dogs,” Kirbie explained. “She had previously done volunteer work there by walking the dogs.”

Way to go, Emberly! 🎉