More

    #Smiles: Local kiddo selected as 2024 Jr. Musher

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    h/t Kirbie Despain

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Riverton, WY) – This year, 8-year-old Emberly Despain was selected to represent Riverton as a Jr. Musher for the 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race, which is currently underway.

    “It’s been a ton of fun,” noted mom Kirbie Despain.

    Emberly got to spend time with musher Charlie Connor from Loon Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada.

    As far as her favorite thing about being a Jr. Musher goes, Emberly said, “Meeting Charlie, my musher, and getting to meet and pet the dogs. I love animals, so being able to ride on the sled with the dogs was the best day ever!”

    “One of the requirements is community service, and she is very excited to come to PAWS in town and help with the dogs,” Kirbie explained. “She had previously done volunteer work there by walking the dogs.”

    Way to go, Emberly! 🎉

    h/t Kirbie Despain
    h/t Kirbie Despain
    h/t Kirbie Despain
    h/t Kirbie Despain
    h/t Kirbie Despain

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.