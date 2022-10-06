Smiles: LMS students sewed, gifted blankets to Lander Pet Connection animals today

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Lander, WY) – Some of the furry critters at the Lander Pet Connection (LPC) got a special visit from Lander Middle School (LMS) teacher Breanne Weston and a group of her 6-8 grade students today, October 6.
Weston teaches an enrichment class called ‘Sewing for a Cause,’ and this year her students chose to sew blankets and donate them to the animals at the LPC.
The students are also making flannel receiving blankets to donate to either a charity or the hospital.
“This was just to spread kindness and give back,” Weston said.
In addition to the blankets, the kiddos also brought treats and toys for the good boys and good girls at the LPC, and made sure to give them tons of cuddles, boops and pets before returning back to school.