Smiles: LMS students sewed, gifted blankets to Lander Pet Connection animals today

(Lander, WY) – Some of the furry critters at the Lander Pet Connection (LPC) got a special visit from Lander Middle School (LMS) teacher Breanne Weston and a group of her 6-8 grade students today, October 6. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Weston teaches an enrichment class called ‘Sewing for a Cause,’ and this year her students chose to sew blankets and donate them to the animals at the LPC.

The students are also making flannel receiving blankets to donate to either a charity or the hospital.

“This was just to spread kindness and give back,” Weston said.