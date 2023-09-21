Smiles: Five Fremont County golfers awarded WCA All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) have announced the All-State honors in girls and boys golf, and Fremont County contributed five golfers to the overall list.

In the 3A Division, Riverton’s Anika Stanley represented for the girls, while Riverton’s Parker Paxton, Brodie Dale and Kyler Graham were the boys recipients.

Lander’s Riley Stoudt was the fifth recipient for Fremont County.

The full list of 3A All-State recipients is below. h/t WCA

Congratulations, Fremont County golfers!