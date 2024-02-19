More

    Slightly warmer temperatures return Monday; snow to the west likely

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the temperature inversion will disintegrate today, February 19, which, combined with mostly sunny skies, will lead to slightly warmer temperatures.

    A weak, upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight, Lipson added, which could lead to some snow flurries or isolated snow showers in the Lander foothills.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that snow is likely to return to western portions late this afternoon, into the evening, ending by Tuesday morning.

    Highs will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas.

    h/t NWSR
