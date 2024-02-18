More

    Slightly warmer Sunday on tap for this Feb. 18

    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – Temperatures will be slightly warmer today, with several areas rising above freezing once again, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

    Only two locations in the 10 will be above that freezing mark today, Dubois and Jeffrey City. All the other areas will be in the mid- to upper-20s.

    “Strong winds will also occur across the Wind Corridor east of the Divide,” NWSR said. That includes areas in Fremont County. Check out the graphic below for today’s high temperatures and maximum wind gusts.

    h/t NWSR
