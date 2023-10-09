Six new business items on Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes one ordinance on third and final reading allowing for the regulation of parks through adopted individual park rules.

There are six new business action items on the agenda:

-a resolution amending and creating job descriptions

-a resolution amending the city’s salary structure

-recommendations from the Lander Economic Development Association for half percent sales tax funds

-approval of the Table Mountain subdivision

-approval of the re-dedication of Bishop Randall Drive to conform with the as-built street and extend it into the Table Mountain subdivision

-an agreement with the Fremont County Pioneer Museum for joint operation of the welcome center

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 837 0982 2195 Passcode: 894879).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.