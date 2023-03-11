Sinks Canyon Wild ‘Wildlife Recreation Challenge’ presentation set for March 20

(Lander, WY) – On March 20th, 2023, at 6 PM Sinks Canyon Wild will hold its 3rd installment of Sinks Canyon: A Deeper Meaning, this event titled Wildlife-Recreation Challenges.

The event will be held in the Wind River Room at the Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive.

“With the recent explosion of outdoor recreation, this topic has become one of the most important issues of our time,” says Sinks Canyon Wild’s President, Ron Smith.

This topic is something that every person who values outdoor recreation opportunities, wildlife, and wild lands needs to become more educated about. The public and decision makers—as research has shown—is largely uninformed as to the variety and degree of impacts our activities can have on wildlife that inhabit our wild lands.

The March 20th event will help educate both outdoor recreation users as well as decision-makers regarding how wildlife responds to various visitor uses of wild landscapes. Ways of reducing impacts and options for effectively managing recreation and mitigating impacts will also be discussed.

Sinks Canyon Wild has brought together three experts who have each spent many years researching and observing wildlife-recreation challenges and how our impacts might be better managed.

The evening’s speakers will include Courtney Larson who obtained both her master’s and PhD degrees concerning the topic of Wildlife-Recreation Challenges.

Bruce Thompson, an educator, formerly of the Teton Science School, and who operates his business: EcoTracs (Ecology-based Teaching, Resources and Curriculum Services) for thirty years throughout the Intermountain West will also speak on the topic.

Rounding out the list is Taylor Phillips, the owner/operator of EcoTour Adventures in Jackson Hole and the architect of WYldlife For Tomorrow.” A public question & answer session will follow the presentations.

Please join us for an enjoyable and informative evening that will include light snacks and drinks as well as a cash bar.

Additionally, silent auction items from local artists will be available.

For more information, please message us at [email protected], or visit our webpage at sinkscanyonwild.org, or Sinks Canyon Wild’s Facebook page.