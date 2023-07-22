Sinks Canyon WILD releases Via Ferrata survey results

(Lander, WY) – On May 19, 2023, Sinks Canyon WILD initiated a community-wide survey to determine if community members: 1) know what a via ferrata is, 2) support State Parks building a commercial via ferrata in Sinks Canyon State Park, 3) do not support the placement of a commercial via ferrata in Sinks Canyon State Park, and 4) questions or comments community members have regarding the proposed via ferrata. The survey closed on July 6, 2023.

To help obtain a clear and fair representation of community views concerning the via ferrata, the survey was shared on County 10 with a message to please share the survey with friends and colleagues. The survey was also purposely shared with key via ferrata proponents with the same message to please share the survey with friends and colleagues. The survey was then widely shared on social media.

Results

There were 403 responses to the survey. 99.25 % indicated they know what a via ferrata is. 14.89 % indicated they support the placement of a via ferrata anywhere in Sinks Canyon State Park, while 80.15 % revealed they do not support building a via ferrata anywhere in Sinks Canyon State Park, with 4.96% denoting they need more information before deciding.

Advertisement

Sinks Canyon WILD is now in the process of answering more than 200 questions and comments made by citizens during the survey. Community members will be receiving answers to those questions and comments in the coming days.

Conclusion

Although the survey was not meant to be scientific or statistically unassailable, results clearly show that the vast majority of those responding to the survey do not want a via ferrata built in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Click here to view all of County 10’s Via Ferrata coverage.