Sinks Canyon State Park Photo Contest deadline coming up on August 1

(Lander, WY) – Area photographers are encouraged to get their shots of Sinks Canyon, the Loop Road, the South Pass area and the Popo Agie drainage into the park by August 1.

“This is the 42nd annual Sinks Canyon Photo Contest, and every year wonderful shots of our area are submitted – it really helps show off what a beautiful park this is,” said park superintendent Jamie Simonson.

The best of show image and the top ten images picked all receive ribbons and cash prizes, and honorable mention photographs receive ribbons. A people’s choice ribbon is also awarded.

Advertisement

Photos can be entered into several categories including wildlife, flora, scenic and potpourri.

The winning photos are displayed at the park visitor center through Labor Day and then at Westward Heights Care Center through September.

Rules are available at the park visitor center or online at www.sinkscanyonstatepark.org.

The contest is sponsored by the Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council and Westward Heights Care Center.

Call 307-332-6333 for more information.