(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday will be another active day with showers and thunderstorms spreading from west to east.

Further showers and storms are expected through Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s again today, with lows tonight in the 40’s for most, and Dubois at 38 degrees and Shoshoni at 50 degrees.

h/t NWSR