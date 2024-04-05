Shoshoni woman arrested after reportedly shooting man in foot

(Shoshoni, WY) – 30-year-old Shoshoni woman Jordan Weliever was arrested for various charges following an alleged shooting, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log issued on April 5.

The incident was reported at 8:29 AM on April 4, with the report indicating the incident happened the night before.

The reporting party stated they believed a shooting had occurred at a residence on Missouri Valley Road, and that they were unsure if anyone was injured.

FCSO later determined that Weliever allegedly shot a male subject in the foot with a handgun following an argument.

The incident is under investigation.

Weliever was ultimately charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, Domestic Battery, Property Destruction and Reckless Endangering, according to the FCSO call log.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.

